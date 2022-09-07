TRACKING: Rain and cooler temperatures

Tonight: The sky continues to be clear with little to no wind. Temperatures drop into the low 60s by morning. That is a little above normal for this time of year. Normal lows are in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Another warm and muggy day. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 60s (like Wednesday). There will be a lot of sunshine but, it is a hazy sunshine. Wildfires to our northwest are putting smoke into the air and the upper-level winds are pushing that smoke in our direction. The smoke should remain high enough that it is not an air quality issue in Iowa.
Thursday Night: Clear with lows in the low 60s.
Friday: Sunshine in the morning and clouds increasing from the northwest to southeast during the afternoon. High temperatures are going to warm into the mid 80s again.
Saturday: Scattered showers are forecast to move southeast during the afternoon into eastern Iowa. High temperatures are in the mid 70s northwest to near 80 in the south.
Iowa/Iowa State football game: dry in the beginning but there could be a few showers by the end of the game. Temperatures near 80.
Sunday: This is going to be a soggy day. Clouds all day and rain likely. This keeps temperatures down with highs in the mid 60s.