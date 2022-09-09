TRACKING: Rain and cooler temperatures this weekend

High School Football games: Increasing clouds with temperatures falling through the 70s. Light south wind.
Tonight: The sky is mostly cloudy as temperatures drop to near 60 by sunrise. The wind is light from the north.
Saturday: It is a cooler and cloudy day with rain likely to move through eastern Iowa. Rain chances increase throughout the day starting in the morning. High temperatures are in the upper 60s north and upper 70s in the south. The wind is from the northeast 10-15 mph.
Iowa/Iowa State football game: Cloudy with showers likely. Temperatures in the mid 70s to start and upper 60s by late in the game.
Saturday Night: Cloudy and rain likely. The wind is light with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 50s.
Sunday: This is a cool day areawide. Highs are in the 60s with a breezy north wind at 10-20 mph. Scattered light showers are expected on and off through the day. The best chance of rain is farther east you live.
Monday: It is still breezy with a north wind at 10-20 mph. Clouds linger with a couple of light showers still possible. The best chance is farther east you live. Highs get close to 70 by late in the day.