TRACKING: Rain and cooler temperatures this weekend

Tonight: It is another night under a clear sky. Low temperatures are in the low 60s early in the morning. The wind is light from the south.
Friday: One more warm day before it cools off this weekend. Highs are forecast to reach the 80s again. During the morning the sky is mostly sunny. Clouds increase during the afternoon in our northwest counties. It is a lighter wind from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
High School Football: Increasing clouds with temperatures in the 70s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and still mild with lows in the low 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy with increasing rain chances through the day. Rain moves into eastern Iowa from the northwest to the southeast in the morning. Scattered showers are expected in the afternoon. High temperatures are in the 70s with a north wind at 10-15 mph. Rain is likely to continue Saturday night.
Iowa/Iowa State football game: Cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. Temperatures are in the 70s.
Sunday: Rain is likely on and off all day. There will be a breezy north wind keeping temperatures cooler with highs in the 60s.