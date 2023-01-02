TRACKING: Rain and a wintry mix; ice to the north and west

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and West of Waterloo.
Today: It is mostly dry and cloudy today as highs climb to the mid 30s north due to the snowpack but could be as warm as the mid 40s south. By the late afternoon, around 5 PM, rain arrives from the south and west, moving to the east. Once that moisture reaches the relatively colder air in the north, around 7 PM or after, those areas likely see a wintry mix, including freezing rain.
Tonight: Along and north of Highway 20 and west of Waterloo, temperatures dip to or below freezing from roughly 7 PM to 3 AM before continuing to move upwards. This is where the wintry mix and freezing rain could produce ice amounts up to around 0.10”, making travel difficult. Snow amounts here should be less than an inch, if anything. Elsewhere, lows are expected to remain above freezing, and so we’ll see rain showers and even some thunderstorms.
Tuesday: The low moves right overhead, giving the area very mild temperatures, but also a wide range of temperatures, from the mid 30s northwest to the low 50s in the south. The rain should not be as widespread or steady, but a few scattered showers and storms remain possible with otherwise cloudy skies. As the low moves east through the day, temperatures start to fall from west to east, along for the chance of a wintry mix late in the west and north.
Wednesday: Lows Tuesday night fall to the low 30s with mid 30s expected for highs Wednesday. That means the scattered rain turns to a wintry mix and then eventually snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Light snow showers are possible through Wednesday night across the area with an additional trace to 2” possible north of I-80.
Rest of the Week: We see clouds for Thursday, but sun and clouds mixed for Friday with highs down to the 20s Thursday before popping back to the mid 30s Friday.