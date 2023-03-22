TRACKING: Rain and a little snow tonight

Today: We have a warm start with temps in the 30s and 40s off of cloud cover and a south breeze. Some roads, especially north, may be wet this morning. Most of today looks mostly cloudy as a cold front meanders through. For all intents and purposes, it should be a dry day for most, with the exception of some stray showers especially this afternoon and in the south. Highs are not as warm as yesterday but still mild, ranging from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Winds shift from south to north and will be light with the cold front passing by.
Tonight: Our greatest chance for precip pushes in tonight, around or after midnight, with scattered light to moderate showers to start. As temperatures drop to near or below freezing for areas along and north of Highway 30, there looks to be a transition to a wintry mix or wet snowflakes. With the ground being so warm, we should not see much accumulation or travel problems, but may have less than an inch of accumulation in the grass. Still watch for slick spots for the Thursday morning commute. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.10” and up to a quarter inch in the south.
Thursday: Once the rain/mix clears early in the morning, skies become partly cloudy north and mostly cloudy south, with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph keeping highs cooler in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Friday looks like a partly cloudy day as highs return to near 50 along with an east wind. New to the forecast will be a chance for some scattered rain and snow showers Friday night as a system clips the area. It is unlikely we see much, but some minor accumulation at least looks possible.
Weekend: The weekend forecast is still unsettled, but it looks like clouds decrease for Saturday with highs near 50 despite a northwest wind. We have a brief mix chance Saturday night (no snow accumulation) leading into a rain chance Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.