TRACKING: Quieter and pleasant forecast the next few days

Flooding is ongoing along most of the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
Today: The severe threat is over, but some ongoing, steady, light to moderate showers with embedded thunderstorms are continuing through early this morning. We likely have a wet commute for areas south of Highway 18 and east of I-380. Otherwise, rain showers gradually fade away this morning from west to east with clouds gradually decreasing into the afternoon. Highs end up in the mid to upper 60s east and north but low to mid 70s west and south. Winds shift to the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with areas of patchy fog possible. Lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s with a light east-northeast breeze.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are light from the southeast making for a beautiful day!
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs are in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. We’ll have slight rain chances and more clouds for Wednesday night into Thursday. Chances for rain and storms increase on Friday/Saturday with lingering rain into Mother’s Day.