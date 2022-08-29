TRACKING: Quiet weather the rest of the week

Today: A cold front has moved through most of the area and should box out additional severe chances to our east as we work our way towards noon. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Highs look to reach the upper 70s to mid 80s as humidity drops with a west-northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Skies become clear with lows dipping to the mid and upper 50s. A northwest wind blows in around 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: High pressure arrives to give us sunny skies and a pleasant day. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity is low.
Wednesday: Sunshine remains as northwest winds become a bit lighter. Humidity is still low but highs are a bit warmer – in the low to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: Skies look partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, but mostly sunny for the weekend. Not much rain in the forecast… Temps look warmer with highs around the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.