TRACKING: Quiet tonight; light snow possible tomorrow night

Tonight: Quiet night ahead with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. Winds are out of the west around 5 mph.
Saturday: Skies tomorrow remain mostly cloudy to cloudy with similar high temperatures in the upper 20s and the low 30s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. No issues on the weather front during the day.
Saturday Night: There is a chance of some snowfall that starts as early as 7 PM, especially the farther south and east you go. Light snow should wrap up around 7 to 8 AM the next morning. Accumulations are expected to be less than 2 inches, with a majority of the area seeing less than one inch. The good news too, is that winds are light, so blowing/drifting snow is not an issue, Besides the snow, skies are cloudy with lows in her upper teens to mid 20s.
Sunday: After the snow moves out early in the morning, skies remain cloudy with highs once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Next Week: A quiet week ahead with some slight chances of snow right now on Wednesday and Friday. Temperatures stay around normal in the upper 20s and low 30s to begin the week, then drop to the low to mid 20s from Wednesday on.