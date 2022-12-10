TRACKING: Quiet start to week; wet end to week

Tonight: Another dry and mostly cloudy night on our hands as low temperatures are slightly cooler in the mid 20s. This is due to some light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Patchy fog is possible, but it won’t be as thick as we saw early Saturday morning.
Sunday: We may see a few peeks of sunshine in the southern portion of the viewing area, otherwise we are mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds are light out of the east at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Those clouds aren’t going away anytime soon, with mostly cloudy conditions and lows in the mid to upper 20s and a southeasterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Once again, mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with a few 40s to the south. Winds are breezy out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.
Rest of the Week: Clouds remain through the rest of the week, but now there is some precipitation to talk about. We may see some wintry mix early Tuesday morning, but Tuesday is mainly about the rain. Reason for this, is high temps are in the 40s area wide. Rain totals are expected to be an inch plus in many areas. Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, we may see some of that rain turn into a wintry mix with cooler temperatures. Thursday conditions cool down into the 30s and we have a better chance of light snow, and this chance continues into Friday. But the wettest stretch for now is looking like Tuesday into Wednesday morning.