TRACKING: Quiet start to the week, active later

Today: Another morning with pretty dense fog in spots for the commute. Watch out for low visibility and a couple of isolated slick spots. It is also a cold start with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, so bundle up! Fog improves this morning as temps start to warm. Cloud cover may finally break apart for a time today with the chance for partly cloudy skies late this morning to the afternoon. Highs eventually work their way up to the upper 20s and low 30s later this evening with a west-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds should return for tonight with patchy fog once again possible. Lows fall to about the low and mid 20s with a light west wind.
Tuesday: A few peeks of sun are possible through all of the cloud cover we’ll have. Highs are in the upper 20s to mid 30s with a light and variable wind.
Wednesday: We are watching more snow chances for Tuesday night into Wednesday, especially for our southern and eastern counties as we get grazed by a passing system. This would begin after midnight Tuesday through the afternoon of Wednesday. The track and northern extent of this snow is still uncertain, but if we did see snow, totals should be in the trace to 3” range for our southeastern counties. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Additional light snow showers are possible Wednesday night.
Rest of the Week: We have other accumulating snow chances for Thursday night into Friday, and then again Saturday into Sunday. Temps cool on Thursday to the mid 20s before a brief warm up to the 30s Friday as the system passes through. Drastically colder air is on the way for the weekend and beyond.