TRACKING: Quiet end to the week

Today: Showers and storms are clear of the area, letting roads dry for the morning commute. A solid layer of stratus clouds and overcast skies are slowly moving in behind the cold front, starting north and moving south this morning. It looks mostly cloudy today with the cloud deck expected to gradually break apart and dissolve through the afternoon and evening, leaving us with some sunshine. Highs range from the mid 70s north to the low 80s south. It remains humid, even with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds continue to dissipate with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies expected. Lows dip into the mid 50s to low 60s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Should be a nice close to the week with less humidity and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Skies start off the day mostly sunny but clouds increase through the afternoon. Winds are easterly at 5 to 10 mph.
Weekend: We have scattered rain and storm chances for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s and more humidity. The best chance for rain comes on Sunday.