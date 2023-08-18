TRACKING: Prolonged, extreme heat on the way

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for all areas south of Highway 20 this weekend into next week.
A Storm Track 7 Yellow ALERT DAY is out for the 6 day stretch of Saturday to Thursday as heat indices are forecast to reach around 100° to 110° during the afternoon hours. Not only will high heat and humidity combine to significantly increase the chance of heat illness during the day, but lows at night should also be 70° or warmer, limiting any sort of relief. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and NEVER leave pets or children in vehicles under any circumstances.
Today: We have one last nice day today before sweltering conditions take over. With high pressure in control, skies are mostly sunny, but still hazy today. Although we have not seen a significant drop in air quality yet, we still may see some reduced air quality at times, mainly impacting sensitive groups. Winds blow in at 5 to 15 mph from the south, which will start to warm things up. We’ll still look at comfortable conditions with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s and dew points in the 50s.
Tonight: Mostly clear tonight as the haze exits the area. Lows are down to the low and mid 60s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: This is the first day where the heat will pack a punch. Winds are southerly at 10 to 15 mph and skies are mostly sunny. Highs rise sharply to the upper 80s east but could be as warm as the mid 90s west. There’s a drastic increase in the humidity too with dew points to near 70°. Heat indices look to peak in the 95° to 105° range for the afternoon.
Sunday: We still should have a lot of sunshine, although skies look partly cloudy. Winds are actually easterly for Sunday at 5 to 15 mph, which could lower dew points to the upper 60s, which is still pretty humid. Highs look warmer Sunday than Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon heat indices should be in the 100° to 105° range.
Next Week: As districts head back to school, students, teachers, and staff will have to face some significant heat. Early outs or cancellations will certainly be possible. Highs are forecast to be in the mid 90s Monday and then into the upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday through Thursday. While still muggy, humidity dips a little bit, but heat indices could still be as high as 105° to 110°. Rain is possible Friday with cooler temperatures afterwards.