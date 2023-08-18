TRACKING: Prolonged, extreme heat on the way

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&