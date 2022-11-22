TRACKING: Pretty warm through the holiday weekend

Today: It’s a mostly clear and cool start with temps down to the teens/low 20s. There's not much of a wind out there at least. Beyond the cool start, today is looking phenomenal as highs claw back above average, to the mid and upper 40s, even low 50s for I-80 and south. Winds are light from the south today with mostly sunny skies.
Tonight: A warm front starts to move in, keeping the southern half of the area warmer than the northern half. Skies are mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 20s and a light wind. Patchy fog is possible.
Wednesday: We actually look to get even warmer on Wednesday as highs reach the 50s for areas along and south of Highway 20 and the mid to upper 40s north of it. It’ll be a mostly sunny start with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Thanksgiving: Clouds fill the sky for Thanksgiving and depending on the amount of low-level moisture and forcing, we may squeeze out a few light sprinkles at times. No travel impacts are expected from that, and the chance is very low. It stays mild with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest after a late cold front.
Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend: We’ll cool just a touch for Thursday night and Friday, but highs are still in the mid 40s with sunny skies. Clouds return to close the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. We are monitoring the chance for some rain late Saturday into Saturday night, but icy/snowy impacts aren’t expected. Highs are in the 40s the rest of the weekend.