TRACKING: Potentially active weather through the weekend

A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather is located over our southern and eastern areas for Friday afternoon/evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.
Sunday we also have a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in our southern and western areas. Due to some question marks with both days, no Storm Track 7 Alert Days have been issued yet but may be issued down the road if the forecasts become more consistent.
Tonight: Skies clear out tonight with some possible leftover isolated showers across the area. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a light southwesterly wind at 5 mph. There may be some patchy fog late tonight in areas where it rained (mostly south of highway 20).
Thursday: After some patchy fog clears out, skies are mostly sunny to start the day with a few high thin clouds rolling in later in the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 80s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Dew points are on the humid side in the mid 60s.
Thursday Night: Cloud cover increases through the night hours with a potential for some storms that may be on the strong side early Friday morning. Some small hail and gusty winds are possible with these storms. Lows are in the mid 60s with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: After the initial storms roll through Friday morning, there is a question mark whether a second line of storms roll through. If they do fire off, they have the potential to be strong to severe, especially in our southern and eastern areas. Those areas are under a level 2 risk for severe weather. However, with the current question marks surrounding the storms, there is no Storm Track 7 Yellow Alert Day for now. Stay up to date on the forecast as things are bound to change. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points are in the upper 60s and close to 70. Winds are breezy out of the west at 10-20 mph.
Weekend: Saturday is a pleasant day but warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points though are OK in the upper 50s and low 60s. This goes along with partly cloudy skies and a northwest wind at 5-15 mph. For Sunday, there is another chance of some strong to severe storms. This time, it is our southern and western areas under the level 2 risk. The timing for this would be afternoon to evening on Sunday. Again, with question marks on placement, we are not going to issue an alert day yet, but if confidence grows in the coming days, we may issue one. As stated previously, stay up to date on the forecast.