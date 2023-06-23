TRACKING: Potential for strong to severe storms Saturday

Saturday is a YELLOW ALERT DAY. This means there is a potential for severe weather on that day. The severe weather outlook is a level 2 out of 5. We have been telling you about the potential for storms this weekend for about a week now. The last few days have been showing the increase chance for strong to severe storms. The storms late in the afternoon and evening are more likely to be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.
If you have any plans this evening or tonight the sky is clear, and the temperatures are warm. The humidity level will increase tonight and Saturday. You are definitely going to notice how much more muggy it will feel Saturday. Dew points today are near 50. They are going to be in the mid-60s on Saturday. It is a breezy south wind helping pull the more humid air north. Due to the muggy air the storms could bring locally heavy rain (1” +).
Saturday morning will have a chance of showers/storms moving from west to east. These storms will be falling apart. The rain could impact morning parades such as the ones in Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids. There is a break around midday followed by more storms later in the afternoon.
Some of the late afternoon and evening storms could be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible. The threat for severe weather is between 4 pm to about midnight.
Sunday is a cloudy day with a few showers scattered about through the day. The wind is also stronger from the west with gusts to 35 mph. All of this keeps our highs cooler (70s).
Tonight: Clear. Low: 67. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Breezy and humid with a 60% chance of showers/storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Late afternoon and evening storms may have large hail, damaging wind, or a tornado. High: 89. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Saturday Night: 90% chance of showers/storms. The strongest storms are before midnight. Mainly dry after midnight. Low: 64. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a 50% chance of showers. High: 78. Winds: W 15-25 mph.