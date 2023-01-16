TRACKING: Possible thunderstorms.....in January

Today: How about this for a winter day? Rain through much of the day, especially during the morning hours. Then in the afternoon, maybe some thunder and lightning? Crazy to think this is a possibility during the coldest month of the year, but here we are! Highs near record territory in the upper 40s to the north and low to mid 50s to the south. Breezy south winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph are responsible for this rush of warm air.
Tonight: Rain tapers off through the night hours and we may see some wet flakes for our northern areas. Lows are in the mid 30s with a breezy westerly wind at 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are cloudy, and we may see some flurries through the day. Highs are cooler in the mid to upper 30s with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: It appears winter is going to return Wednesday afternoon. Our next storm system after today is building off to our west in the Rocky Mountains. There is already a winter storm watch out for areas in Nebraska. A wintry mix looks to settle in during the late afternoon and evening hours, then transition to snow overnight. It is tough to know totals right at this moment, but it definitely is enough to impact commutes Thursday morning.
Rest of the Week: Snow continues through the day on Thursday, then we hit another dry stretch. However, temperatures go back to normal, in the upper 20s and low 30s range.