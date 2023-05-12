TRACKING: Possible strong to severe storms Saturday

We have been tracking an area of low pressure move across the country for a few days. It has brought rain to the area last night and today. As it slowly moves east this weekend it continues to have an impact on our weather.
An isolated storm is possible overnight. The best chance of showers/storms are going to be very late tonight and into Saturday morning. These storms are in the weakening phase from when they were severe in far western Iowa overnight. Showers/storms Saturday morning could linger into the afternoon. This scenario would lower the chance of any of the afternoon storms to be severe. Now if the morning showers/storms end and it turns sunny for several hours, that would increase the severe chance of afternoon storms. At that point large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are possible. So, the afternoon severe risk will be impacted by what happens earlier that morning.
A few showers/storms are still possible Saturday night, but no severe weather is expected.
Sunday we are finally on the back of the low-pressure system. It is cooler with temperatures near 60 most of the day and the breezy northeast wind makes it feel cooler. Scattered light showers are possible as well.
Sunshine and warmer weather returns Monday.
_________
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Saturday: 70% chance of showers/storms and breezy. A few storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.
Saturday Night: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 56. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Cooler, and breezy with 40% chance of showers. High: 61. Low: 45.
Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 75.