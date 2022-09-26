TRACKING: Possible frost this week

Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight and temperatures are cooler than last night. Lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s with a light northwest wind.
Tuesday: We have plenty of sunshine but temperatures are cooler in the upper 50s and mid 60s. Winds are still fairly strong, but we are not as breezy as we were today and Sunday, with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: There is the potential for some frost early Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the mid 30s area wide. Make sure to cover or bring in plants that you intend on keeping healthy. Winds are light out of the north at 5 mph and we have clear skies, which are ideal conditions for temperatures dropping low.
Wednesday: A similar day to Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Winds are slightly lighter out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. We may see frost once again early Thursday morning.
Rest of the Week: Some areas are back in the 70s by Friday, and conditions look dry and comfortable for the weekend.