TRACKING: Possible Blizzard Conditions

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold Today and Friday...

Blizzard Warning in effect Thursday through Friday night.

A region of snow is moving across central and southern Iowa very
early this morning. This snow will continue to shift off to the
east this morning before diminishing with the main accumulating
snow done by noon. Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to
35 mph will be common this morning. The wind will increase more
this afternoon and peak tonight and into Friday with gusts in the
40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard conditions.

Wind chill values will fall through the day today and will be in
the 20 to 40 below range before bottoming out at 35 to 45 below
tonight and Friday morning.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are
strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph
this morning. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph or more. Extreme cold
and wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and
dropping to near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as 45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Possible Blizzard Conditions

BLIZZARD WARNING for all of eastern Iowa Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Travel will be difficult to impossible at times with visibility near zero due to blowing snow.  

Tonight: Snow could be locally heavy at times. Roads will be snow covered and slick.  Temperatures are in the teens until about 3 AM then fall to single digits below zero by sunrise. Winds: Increasing late from the NW at 10-20 mph. Wind chills: 10-30 below zero.

Thursday: Snow tapers off from west to east around noon. Storm total snow: 3-6”. Cloudy sky for the afternoon. Strong winds (NW 20-30 mph Gusts: 40 mph) may cause blizzard conditions, especially in the open areas. Travel becomes more difficult as the day goes on. Temperatures hold steady in the single digits below zero. Wind chills are 25-35 below zero.  

Thursday Night: Cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 12 below zero. Blowing snow with near blizzard conditions. Winds are from the northwest at 20-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph. Wind chills are 30-45 below zero.  

Friday: Cloudy, strong winds. and cold. Winds from the northwest at 25-35 mph and gusts to 50 mph will cause blowing snow and near blizzard conditions. Travel will be difficult if not impossible especially in the open areas.  High temperatures are in the single digits below zero while wind chills are in the 25-35 below zero range.

Friday Night: The sky remains cloudy and the wind increases. Wind gusts to 50 mph are expected to cause blizzard conditions. Travel will be difficult if not impossible. Temperatures drop to near 10 below zero with wind chills of 30-45 below zero.  

Saturday: Sunny, windy, and cold. The wind is the strongest in the morning with gusts to 40 mph. The wind doesn’t begin to lighten up until after sunset. So, blowing snow and near blizzard conditions are possible during the day. High temperatures struggle to reach zero.

Christmas Day: It is a cold start to the day with morning lows about 15 below zero. The day starts out sunny with the sky becoming cloudy by early afternoon. High temperatures warm to near 8 with a light south wind.

