TRACKING: Plenty of rain chances tonight through Saturday

Tonight: After another beautiful August day, our forecast is going to turn a bit active. Scattered showers and storms make a return tonight, developing off of a cold front out west, showing up mainly around midnight in our northwestern counties and then spreading to the east and south as the night goes on. This is round one of rainfall that lasts into the Friday morning commute time frame. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Activity looks to wind down through the back half of Friday morning into the early afternoon with some clearing possible. While there may still be a couple of wet areas over this time, most of the rain/storm chances return through the mid afternoon to evening hours of Friday as the low and cold front move right overhead. This second round of showers and storms will be possible over the whole area, may be strong at times, and could produce heavy rainfall. Highs reach the mid 70s to low 80s with a variable wind.
Saturday: The low takes its time to move out late Saturday, giving us plenty of clouds, and on/off showers and storms across the area through Saturday evening. Some heavy rain is possible. Saturday should be a gloomy day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Most rain clears Saturday night with overall amounts around 1” of rain but locally higher amounts are possible in storms.
Sunday: Besides a stray shower in the afternoon, we should be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid and upper 70s.
Next Week: We look dry until the middle to end of the week with near or slightly above average highs.