TRACKING: Pleasant Tuesday; next chance of rain is tomorrow

Today: A mostly sunny sky should be in place over a majority of the area throughout the day today. Temperatures will be seasonal in the lower to middle 80s with dew points in the lower 60s. The wind will be light out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A few more clouds will make it into the area tonight with a partly cloudy sky expected. A stray shower or two could also move through southern portions of the viewing area. Otherwise, overnight lows will dip into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will blow out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Shower and storms chances return for Wednesday. At the moment, it looks like rainfall will favor the southern half of the viewing area. Severe weather is not expected at the moment. Outside of any showers and storms, it’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew points will also climb back into the upper 60s. Winds will blow out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: A dry day is in the forecast for Thursday. A partly cloudy sky will cover most of the area with temperatures climbing back into the lower and middle 80s. Dew points will still be sitting in the upper 60s. Winds will blow out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Another chance for showers and storms returns Thursday night into the day Friday as temperatures remain in the middle 80s. It looks like it’ll be a bit breezy as well to finish off the work week heading into the upcoming weekend with winds blowing around 10-20 mph, mostly out of the west or northwest. However, the weekend should remain dry under a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 80s.