Tracking: Pleasant today with heat and humidity returning tomorrow

Today: We get to enjoy another beautiful day today. We have mostly sunny skies with very comfortable air. Dew points are in the low 50s and highs remain slightly below average in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds are out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: We have another great night for cracking open a window before going to bed. Lows are below average, in the mid to upper 50s, and we have clear skies with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We see a return of some heat as well as some humidity. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph allow warmer, more humid air to build into the area, and we see high temperatures climb into the mid 80s to near 90. Dew points climb into the upper 50s to near 60. We remain dry and mostly sunny for the day on Monday, but we have a chance for storms Monday night. A few of the storms may be on the stronger side, but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time.
Tuesday: We have partly cloudy skies for the day on Tuesday. Temperatures back off a bit as highs reach the low to mid 80s, but we remain somewhat humid with dew points in the low 60s. Winds are light out of the north around 5 mph.
Rest of the Week: Our storm chances increase once again as we go through the overnight hours of Tuesday, and our storm chances remain high for the day on Wednesday. We are entering an active weather pattern, and will likely see another opportunity for scattered showers and storms towards the end of the work week.