TRACKING: Pleasant mid-week stretch

Flooding is occurring along the Mississippi River and will continue to worsen into the weekend when it is expected to crest. Major flooding is expected at all sites with a top 3 crest all-time for most. You can find more on river levels HERE.
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs top in the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Winds will be fairly quiet from the south at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows drop into the 30s, but stay above freezing. Winds continue from the south around 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy as temperatures continue to trend warmer. Highs top in the upper 60s and low 70s as south winds pick up to 10-15 mph.
Friday: There is a chance of a passing rain shower during the late afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with light winds and temperatures again topping in the 60s and 70s.
This Weekend: Saturday looks breezy with cooler highs in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance for rain coming late Saturday afternoon and lasting into the overnight. Sunday comes with more clouds and the chance for an isolated afternoon shower. Sunday's highs trend cooler into the 40s and 50s with northwest winds windy at 15-25 mph.