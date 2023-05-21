TRACKING: Part two of a spectacular weekend

Today: Another fantastic day on hand to wrap up the weekend! Highs are warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are light out of the south at 5 mph.
Monday: A few more clouds move into the area to start the work week, but we still see a good chunk of sunshine. This also doesn’t stop the warming trend, as nearly everywhere sees highs in the 80s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Skies are back to mostly sunny Tuesday with low to mid 80s for high temperatures. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Another strong high pressure comes barreling down from Canada, causing a slight cool down Thursday. Otherwise, highs are in the 80s the whole week and we stay dry until Memorial Day Weekend.