TRACKING: Overnight Rain

Tonight: Rain continues with a few storms possible. Temperatures are in the 40s all night with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Saturday: As the storm moves northeast the showers are scattered in the morning. As the rain tapers off early in the afternoon there could be a few wet snowflakes mixed in north and west of Waterloo. Temperatures hold steady in the 40s. The wind is stronger from the west gusting to 40 mph.
Saturday Night: The sky is clear during the evening with more clouds after midnight. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s by morning. It is still a bit on the breezy side as wind gusts are as high as 30 mph from the south.
Sunday: A more pleasant day. There is a mix of sun and clouds with highs warming into the upper 50s. The wind is from the west at 10-15 mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a light wind and highs in the low 50s.
Election Day: Cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. There is a very small chance of a light shower or sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.