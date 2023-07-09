TRACKING: Our Next Chances for Rain

It is another beautiful night with a clear sky as temperatures drop down into the 50s. Still a little cooler than normal. Monday has lots of sunshine and will be warmer. The humidity level is a bit higher as high temperatures get closer to 90 degrees. We are tracking a cold front that brings us a chance for a shower or storm as we head into Monday night. Tuesday we are back to more sunshine as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Rain looks likely with a couple of thunderstorms Tuesday night late into the morning on Wednesday. This is a little bit of a change in the last 24 hours. It is going to be moving a little bit faster through the area so look for more dry weather in the afternoon on Wednesday. Thursday is back in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.
_________________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 57. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Sunny. High: 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Monday Night: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 mph.