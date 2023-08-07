TRACKING: Our next chance for rain

The quiet weather today continues into tonight. Temperatures settle back to near normal with a light northwest wind. The humidity level is not bad tonight or Tuesday for this time of year. Sunshine Tuesday pushes temperatures into the 80s with a light west wind
We are tracking an area of low pressure forecast to move across Missouri on Wednesday. A few showers and an isolated storm are possible. North of Highway 20 the rain chances are lower. Even where it does rain the amounts are going to be light, 0.25” or less. Clouds and any rain keep temperatures a little cooler, upper 70s.
We are back to sunshine on Thursday and warmer temperatures. Dew points are near 70 making it feel muggy. Not much wind to help cool you off.
_________________
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 61. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 50% chance of showers/storms. High: 78. Winds: S 5-10 mph.