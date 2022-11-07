TRACKING: Our last sunny day for a while

Today: The sunshine is back, but not the warm temperatures. Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a northeasterly wind at 5-10 mph. Some high cloud cover starts to build in late during the afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The lunar eclipse is visible from about 3 AM to about 7 AM, so fingers crossed the cloud cover isn’t going to block it.
Election Day: No issues weather wise for heading to the polls. It is going to be breezy with southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph, but it is going to be dry. Isolated showers are possible for areas north of highway 20 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Wednesday: Temperatures spike close to 70 degrees, with a strong southerly flow of around 10-20 mph. Skies are cloudy, but we remain dry for most of the day. Slight chance of rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Rest of the Week: A cold front surges through, bringing a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night. After near 70 degrees on Thursday, temperatures plummet down to the 30s for highs the rest of the week.