TRACKING: Our last night of widespread 40s for a while

Tonight: A calm night tonight with clear skies and a light and variable wind. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s. This is the last time for a while we see widespread low temperatures in the 40s.
Sunday: A warmer day tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few thin clouds are mixed in, but overall plenty of sunshine once again. Winds are light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are light out of the south at 5 mph.
Monday: We start off the work week with widespread 80s for highs and mostly sunny skies. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: With high pressure dominating for the week, rain chances are minimal. Our next best chance isn’t until next Sunday. In the meantime, highs are in the 80s every day of the week.