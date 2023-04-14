TRACKING: Our last 80-degree day for a while

Today: Our last 80-degree day for the foreseeable future as skies are mostly sunny with those high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. With low relative humidity, strong winds, warm temperatures, and dry vegetation, avoid outdoor burning. Conditions should significantly improve by Sunday.
Tonight: Clouds build in overnight with a chance of light rain late into early Saturday morning. Lows are in the mid 50s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: We see a chance of showers and storms through the day on Saturday in two main waves. The first one comes through the morning hours and wraps up around noon. A second and more widespread wave moves through Saturday evening, and this is where we could see some stronger storms. Nothing widespread severe expected, but don’t be surprised if some storms come with gusty winds and small hail. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s with a south wind shifting to the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: A blast of colder air moves through Sunday and showers last through much of the day. Highs are only in the upper 40s and low 50s with a strong northwest wind at 20-30 mph, with gusts near 45 mph. There is a chance that we see a wintry mix and/or snow late Sunday night into early Monday morning, depending on how cold temperatures get.
Next Week: After the system moves out Monday morning, we have a couple of dry days Monday and Tuesday, before more active weather comes back Wednesday through Friday with a chance of showers and storms.