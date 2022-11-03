TRACKING: One more warm and dry day

Today: One more day of warmth on hand before we see temperatures drop to more fall-like conditions. Highs are in the low to mid 70s today with a strong southerly wind at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. We start off with some sunshine, then see clouds start to build as the day goes on.
Tonight: Cloudy skies dominate with a chance of some scattered showers past midnight. Low temperatures are going to vary greatly depending on where you are. A cold front that is supplying this rain will drastically change our temperatures. The front gets to our western areas early, so they could see lows into the upper 40s. For our southern and eastern areas, it is still fairly warm with lows in the 60s. Breezy southerly winds keeps those areas warm overnight.
Friday: As the front moves through, we receive plenty of rain. This could be an all-day event, but rain and isolated storms are more prominent during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures happen in the morning in the 50s and 60s, then drop as the front passes through. We could see 1-2 inches of rain from Friday alone. Winds are also breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph. All in all, a gloomy and wet way to wrap up the work week.
Saturday: The rain continues through Saturday afternoon with another inch or two of rain possible. Some areas may see an isolated chance of a rain/snow mix, especially north. High temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s as we see cloud cover and rain for most of the day. We dry out by Saturday evening.
Sunday:A much nicer day to wrap up the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s and partly cloudy skies. Winds are out of the west at 5-15 mph.