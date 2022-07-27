TRACKING: One more round of rain tonight

Today: After some initial morning showers, skies clear out to become partly cloudy to mostly sunny with decent conditions. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the low 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: There are scattered showers and storms expected overnight but nothing severe is expected out of these storms. Some localized heavy rainfall is possible. Otherwise skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds are out of the south shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: There might be some isolated showers and storms early Thursday morning, after that it is a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Dew points are in the mid 50s so the humidity is very low. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Friday: More of the same on Friday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: The weekend is mostly dry except for some possible showers and storms late Sunday night. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with some bigger heat expected starting next week.