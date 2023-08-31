TRACKING: One more nice day before a Labor Day weekend heat wave

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY for Sunday through Tuesday due to very hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and slightly humid conditions producing a heat index near 100°.
Today: It’s going to be yet another gorgeous day after a cool start in the 40s and 50s. We have highs climbing to a seasonal upper 70s to low 80s off of sunny skies and a southeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity is very low today with dew points in the 40s.
Tonight: Clear and cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds are light from the south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Starting to warm up here a bit as highs are in the mid to upper 80s thanks to a south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Dew points still lag behind, staying in the mid 50s, meaning there is low humidity and no heat index to worry about. Skies are sunny for the first day of meteorological fall and September.
Labor Day Weekend: Another heat dome builds across the middle of the country giving us a late heat wave. Highs look to climb to near-record mid and upper 90s Saturday through Tuesday, the warmest arriving Sunday. This is fueled by sunshine and breezy southwest or southerly winds. Unlike the last heat wave, dew points and humidity don’t look very significant until maybe Tuesday, meaning the heat index should be close to the temperatures, but still peaking around 95° to 100°. It’ll stay dry and sunny until Tuesday.