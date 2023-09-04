TRACKING: One more hot and humid day

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY is in place for Tuesday afternoon because the heat index is forecast to be 95-105.
The humidity level increases tonight and remains high through Tuesday. Still no rain tonight or Tuesday but there will be a few clouds. The heat index ranges from 95 to 105 Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The south wind continues with some gusts as high as 30 mph.
The cold front is forecast to push through Tuesday night with a few showers and isolated storms. Not everyone gets rain and those that do, the rain amounts are less than 0.25”.
Relief from the heat and humidity comes Wednesday. Highs in the 70s and a breezy northwest wind. Clouds linger through most of the day. There could be some clearing late in the afternoon in our western and southern counties.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low: 74. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and breezy. High: 96. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. Heat index 95-105.
Tuesday Night: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. High: 79. Low: 55.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80.