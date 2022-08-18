TRACKING: One more dry day

Today: Most of the area is dry today except for our far northern areas who may see a stray storm. Skies are partly cloudy and temperatures are the warmest they’ll be for a while. Highs are in the upper 70s to mid 80s with dew points in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Storms arrive late during the overnight hours and continue through early Friday. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours with some possible clearing beforehand in the late morning. Some of these storms in the afternoon could be on the stronger side. High temperatures could vary greatly, depending on how much clearing we get before the redevelopment of storms. Highs range from mid 70s to low 80s. The humidity increases with dew points in the mid 60s and winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Storms continue on Saturday and could stick around all day as the low pressure system moving overhead could stall out. High temperatures dip to the low to mid 70s but the humidity sticks around. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: The showers and storms leave Saturday night and we may see a shower or two during the afternoon hours. Otherwise skies are mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.