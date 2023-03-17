TRACKING: One more cold and windy day

The cold air and gusty winds continue through the night. Wind chills early Saturday morning are 5 to 10 below zero. The sky becomes mostly cloudy overnight and the clouds linger through Saturday. A few flurries are possible.
Saturday is just as cold as Friday if not 1-2 degrees colder. Clouds don’t help either. That wind is still howling from the northwest. The wind slowly backs off Saturday night. Temperatures once again drop to near 10 degrees by Sunday morning.
Sunshine returns on Sunday and temperatures are warmer. Hopefully the Fri/Sat cold will be the last of it until next winter. The wind is lighter making Sunday the better day of the weekend to be outside.
A look ahead to next week shows temperatures near or slightly above normal with several days with clouds and a chance of rain showers.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. Low: 10. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy, windy, and cold. A few flurries are possible. High: 24. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Saturday Night: Clearing, cold, and breezy. Low: 11. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. High: 39. Winds: W 10-15 mph.