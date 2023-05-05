TRACKING: On and off rain/storms through weekend, some severe

There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Saturday night.
There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon.
Flooding is ongoing along most of the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
Today: We start off today with temps in the 50s and some cloud cover. This morning will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temps climb to the low and mid 70s by the early afternoon. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph. Some scattered showers and an isolated rumble still look possible for the afternoon.
Tonight: Expect a chance for showers and isolated rumbles through tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Through Saturday morning, some spots could see as nothing to a tenth of an inch, and others could see up to three quarters of an inch to an inch of rain. Lows tonight remain in the mid to upper 50s with a south-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: A warm front starts to move into southern Iowa and will gradually move north. Skies look generally mostly cloudy with a few stray showers in the north possible. Highs will range from the upper 60s north to near 80 in the south depending on how far north the front climbs. Most should be in the low to mid 70s with a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph. Storms look to develop underneath or near the front in the evening to overnight time frame and could pose a severe risk of mainly large hail and damaging winds.
Sunday: The front clears most of the area and will turn the forecast hot and humid. Highs climb to the mid and upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. Conditions seem ripe for more storm development Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with severe weather possible.
Next Week: Highs are in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. There is another chance for showers and storms Monday, but we should be dry and partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain is possible late in the week.