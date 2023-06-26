TRACKING: On and off rain chances this week

Today: We kick off our work week with an isolated chance of showers. Early in the day we have some sunshine, then clouds build in during the morning and early afternoon. After that, clouds peel back through the late afternoon and we should have mostly sunny skies by sunset. Highs are in the upper 70s in the north and low 80s in the south. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.
Tonight: Skies are clear, and we have low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: A mostly sunny day with highs soaring back into the 80s area wide. Dew points are comfortable in the mid 50s. Winds are light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Light rain chances arrive during the overnight hours Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms for our Wednesday. Some of these storms may be on the strong side Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, a “cap” may be place and storms may struggle to form entirely. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Thursday we are hot with a shot at 90 degrees in some area. Storm chances return Friday and Saturday. These do not appear to be severe at this time.