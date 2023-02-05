TRACKING: Not as warm today

Today: It’s not as warm as yesterday, but we see some sunshine today here and there. Highs are in the low 30s to the north, and in the low 40s to the south. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds stick around with some possible patchy fog later during the night. Lows are in the low teens to the north, and the low 20s to the south. Winds are out of the north, then shifts to the east at 5-10 mph.
Monday: We kick off the work/school week with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs are in the upper 30s in the north, and the upper 40s to the south. This is due to very strong winds out of the southeast at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. There is some possible light rain late during the evening into the overnight, but accumulations are less than a quarter inch.
Tuesday: After some clouds early, partly cloudy skies reign in the day during the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a westerly wind at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures stay above freezing until Saturday, with a couple of chances of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday.