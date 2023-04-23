TRACKING: Not a heat wave; but a mild wave this week

CLICK HERE for the latest river levels and forecast along the Mississippi River.
Tonight: Skies clear tonight after sundown and we have a chance to see the northern lights. 10 PM to 1 AM is when the solar storm is the strongest, but the chance to see them extends through 4 AM. Avoid city lights if you can and photograph at long exposure for the best shot possible. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a light and variable wind.
Monday: Clouds move back in tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover to kick off our work week. Highs are in the low 50s to the north and upper 50s to the south with a westerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: A chance of rain overnight Monday into Tuesday along highway 20 and southward. Rain totals are not expected to be too high, possibly up to 0.25 inches. Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s to the north and upper 30s and low 40s to the south.
Tuesday: After the rain showers move out Tuesday morning, skies are partly cloudy, and highs remain in the low 50s to the north and upper 50s to the south. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Wednesday is our last completely dry day, with a return of rain chances Thursday evening into Sunday.