TRACKING: No snow tomorrow

Tonight: The snow clears out and skies end up partly cloudy through the later night hours. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight, especially where there was snow on the ground. Refreeze may also be possible where snow was more plentiful. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s with a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monday: The start of the work week is rather nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are light out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Monday Night: Some clouds build back in with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: More sunshine for our Tuesday, but temperatures are a couple of degrees cooler. Still, highs in the mid to upper 40s is preferred over the 30s of winter. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Clouds move in on Wednesday for mostly cloudy skies and is our coolest day of the week in the upper 30s and low 40s. Warmer air moves in for us Thursday and Friday. Rain is the precipitation for Thursday, but Friday may bring us some thunderstorms and even a potential for severe weather. Still a long way to go, but something to monitor.