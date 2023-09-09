TRACKING: Nice weather today, chance of showers tonight through Monday

Today: A fairly nice Saturday is on tap under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity will remain low as dew points cap off in the middle to upper 50s for most. Winds will blow out of the south around 5-10 mph. If you are going to be in Ames for the Cy-Hawk game, temperatures should be in the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Tonight: Overnight lows will be settling in the upper 50s for the area tonight. There is also a slight chance for some showers to move through portions of the viewing area, particularly for northern sections. Although, a few showers are still possible for southern areas. Otherwise, winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of isolated showers remains in the forecast for Sunday with a cold front that’ll move through. More cloud coverage is expected for the day. High temperatures should remain in the lower to upper 70s with winds blowing out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.
Monday: A little higher of a chance for some scattered showers arrives Sunday night into Monday as the cold front slowly continues moving southeast. Increased cloud coverage will remain in the area, which will keep temperatures a bit cooler in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will blow out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Rest of Week: Dry conditions return to the forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions. Temperatures should remain comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s and lows down in the middle 40s to lower 50s.