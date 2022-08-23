 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Nice Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

  • Updated
Today: We’ll look to keep a mix of sun and clouds through today with seasonal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are light and variable and humidity should stay relatively low.

TonightPartly cloudy skies remain with an ever so slight chance for a stray shower or storm late. Lows fall to near 60 with a southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A couple of isolated showers/storms are possible ahead of our next system. Most of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. It does turn a bit warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Thursday: There is a chance for showers/storms, mainly south, but most of the day looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still could be fairly humid though, even with a north wind.

WeekendFriday is dry and partly cloudy with highs near 80°. We have rain and storm chances for the weekend, especially Saturday night and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

