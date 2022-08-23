TRACKING: Nice Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

Today: We’ll look to keep a mix of sun and clouds through today with seasonal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are light and variable and humidity should stay relatively low.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies remain with an ever so slight chance for a stray shower or storm late. Lows fall to near 60 with a southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A couple of isolated showers/storms are possible ahead of our next system. Most of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. It does turn a bit warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Thursday: There is a chance for showers/storms, mainly south, but most of the day looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Still could be fairly humid though, even with a north wind.
Weekend: Friday is dry and partly cloudy with highs near 80°. We have rain and storm chances for the weekend, especially Saturday night and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.