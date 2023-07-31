TRACKING: Nice today; temps and humidity creep up this week

Today: After a seasonal and gorgeous Sunday, we are following up with a great Monday! High pressure overhead keeps us dry and the clouds this morning will be moving out for the afternoon. It’s another seasonal day with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points remain fairly low, near 60. Winds are light and variable through today.
Tonight: Not a bad night as skies look mostly clear to start and then will become partly cloudy late. Lows are in the low to mid 60s. Winds are light from the east.
Tuesday: I’m thinking we see a little more cloud cover throughout the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. My sense though, is that we stay dry for the first day of August. Seasonal highs are expected in the low to upper 80s again. However, there should be more humidity with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: There is the chance that we get clipped by some showers and storms Tuesday night and Wednesday in our southern counties. Beyond that, the dry weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should make the low to mid 80s, but it does look pretty humid.
Rest of the Week: We should be dry on Thursday with more rain chances Friday and into the weekend. Highs come close to 90 to close out the week as the humidity sticks around.