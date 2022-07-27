TRACKING: Nice temperatures tomorrow

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms develop for a final time this evening and continue through the overnight. Severe weather is not expected. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the 60 degree mark.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable for Thursday. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cool for Thursday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.
This Weekend: This weekend looks great for activities. Partly cloudy skies and no rain in the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 80s.