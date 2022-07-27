 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TRACKING: Nice temperatures tomorrow

  • 0

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms develop for a final time this evening and continue through the overnight. Severe weather is not expected. Southwest winds are at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the 60 degree mark.

ThursdayMostly sunny and comfortable for Thursday. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and cool for Thursday night. Low temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

This WeekendThis weekend looks great for activities. Partly cloudy skies and no rain in the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 80s.

Recommended for you