TRACKING: Nice start to the week

This Evening: The stubborn cloud cover continues to break apart, leaving us with some sunshine and temperatures in the 70s this evening.
Tonight: Skies become mostly clear with some patchy fog possible thanks to a light and variable wind and lows falling all the way down to the mid and upper 50s. It’ll be a cool one tonight!
Monday: The nice weather continues into the workweek with high pressure positioned over the Midwest. That means we’ll have mostly sunny skies Monday with seasonal temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are northerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: A few clouds may drift through to give us partly cloudy skies. Lows are in the upper 50s with a light and variable wind.
Tuesday/Wednesday: Looks like a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: Rain and storm chances reemerge for Wednesday night and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Friday is trending dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.