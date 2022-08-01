TRACKING: Nice Monday; hot and humid Tuesday

Today: This week is not looking as hot as it once did. A cold front came through overnight, delivering a strong, isolated storm in the south. Now, skies have cleared and winds have shifted to the northwest. This means today should be mostly sunny with falling humidity levels and highs in the low to mid 80s for most.
Tonight: As another warm front approaches, isolated showers and storms are possible once again through tonight with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Our heat and humidity look to peak on Tuesday after the passage of a warm front. Highs climb to the low to upper 90s, warmest air in the south and west, with dew points rising to near 70°. It could feel like the upper 90s to low 100s in the afternoon. Skies also look mostly sunny with a south-southeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Still a warm and humid day, but a cold front will cut down on temperatures and lead to a storm chance. Highs look to reach the upper 80s to low 90s with muggy air. Storms continue into Wednesday night.
Rest of the Week: Highs dip to the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s for Thursday. We’ll climb back to the low 90s Friday with plenty of sunshine both days. Humidity should be lower.