TRACKING: Nice-looking weekend ahead

Today: Much more pleasant conditions are on the way to kick off our weekend, especially when compared to the past week! We’ll be under a partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to lower and middle 80s. Dew points will be dropping today as well sitting in the lower 60s throughout the area, making for a less humid feel. Winds will blow out of the north around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Under a mostly clear sky, we should see lows dip down into the lower to upper 50s for most tonight. This will make for a nice night to crack open the windows while you head to sleep! Otherwise, it’ll be fairly calm with an east-northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: We’ll see temperatures drop by a couple of degrees for your Sunday with highs in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Along with the drop in temperatures, dew points will drop again as well hovering around the upper 50s. This should make for a comfortable day and a great day to be outside if you are able! A mostly sunny sky is expected with winds blowing out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.
Monday: Temperatures will increase by a few degrees on Monday as we see a wind shift mostly out of the south around 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to lower 60s, so it still looks like a decent late-summer day overall. Otherwise, partly cloudy sky conditions are expected. A weak cold front looks to make its way across the area Monday night, but precipitation is not expected.
Rest of Week: Fairly seasonal conditions are expected to continue as we head through the rest of the work week under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We’ll temperatures rise again though into the lower 90s as we near the end of the work week. Dry conditions are expected through this time frame.