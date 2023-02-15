TRACKING: Next Round of Accumulating Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon for our southern counties.
The forecast track is a bit more south. This means less snow north. The heavier snow is still forecast across our southern counties.
The sky is cloudy tonight with a chance of flurries around midnight. There is a chance for light snow/flurries between 4-6 AM. At this point the snow starts to stick and makes roads slick, especially south.
The roads will be slick for your morning commute from Highway 20 south. This is a dry/powdery snow, easier to blow around. The likely places for blowing snow are in the open country.
Snow continues through the morning and slowly tapers off early in the afternoon. It should all be out of eastern Iowa by 3 PM, if not sooner. Snow totals south are 3-7” and a sharp cut off along Highway 20 north to nothing.
Clouds clear in the afternoon/evening. Main roads should be ok north and improving south. The sky is clear and colder Thursday night with temperatures in the single digits.
Tonight: Chance of snow after midnight south and east of Waterloo. Low: 20. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: Snow likely south of Highway 20 with blowing snow (Total: 3-7”). Little to no snow north of Highway 20 (Total: Trace to 3” just north of Highway 20. High: 27. Winds: N 10-20 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and colder. Low: 3. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 24.