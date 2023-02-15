 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Another storm is set to begin affecting Iowa by late this
evening. Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa then
persist into Thursday before ending by later in the day. Moderate
to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with strong winds
producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

TRACKING: Next Round of Accumulating Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY are in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon for our southern counties.

The forecast track is a bit more south. This means less snow north. The heavier snow is still forecast across our southern counties.

The sky is cloudy tonight with a chance of flurries around midnight. There is a chance for light snow/flurries between 4-6 AM. At this point the snow starts to stick and makes roads slick, especially south.

The roads will be slick for your morning commute from Highway 20 south. This is a dry/powdery snow, easier to blow around. The likely places for blowing snow are in the open country.

Snow continues through the morning and slowly tapers off early in the afternoon. It should all be out of eastern Iowa by 3 PM, if not sooner. Snow totals south are 3-7” and a sharp cut off along Highway 20 north to nothing.

Clouds clear in the afternoon/evening. Main roads should be ok north and improving south. The sky is clear and colder Thursday night with temperatures in the single digits.

Tonight: Chance of snow after midnight south and east of Waterloo. Low: 20. Winds: N 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.

Thursday: Snow likely south of Highway 20 with blowing snow (Total: 3-7”). Little to no snow north of Highway 20 (Total: Trace to 3” just north of Highway 20.  High: 27. Winds: N 10-20 mph.  

Thursday Night: Clear and colder. Low: 3. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.  

Friday: Sunny. High: 24. 

