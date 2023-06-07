TRACKING: Next Chance of Rain

SMOKE/AIR QUALITY: The smoke moves back in tonight making for a hazy sky Thursday and it could linger into Friday. We will continue to keep an eye on the air quality.
High pressure pushes south across the Great Lakes and provides us with dry conditions and low humidity (dew points in the 40s) for the end of the week. The low humidity continues through Friday with a mostly sunny (hazy) sky.
Our next chance of rain is Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as an area of low pressure moves southeast across Iowa. Rain amounts are not impressive, less than 0.50”, but any rain right now is a good thing. At this point, the rain looks to be scattered, some locations might not get any or very little.
The wind kicks up from the north Sunday behind the storm system with cooler temperatures and afternoon sunshine. The humidity level is extremely low for this time of year with dew points in the 40s again.
____________________
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 51. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Hazy sunshine. High: 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 54. Winds: E 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 61.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. High: 86. Lows: 60.
Sunday: 30% chance of morning showers, breezy, cooler. High: 78.